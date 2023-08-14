Justin Cory Fillebrown, 28, of Clearfield pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting two young girls, and was sentenced to a lengthy state prison sentence by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman yesterday at Plea and Sentencing Court
Fillebrown pleaded guilty to a first degree felony charge relating to the sexual assault of a child less than 10 years old and aggravated indecent assault of a child less than 13 years old — felony of the second degree. He would serve a minimum sentence of nine years in state prison with the maximum to be set by the court, according to Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue.
Fillebrown is required to follow all the requirements under Megan’s Law but the state sexual assessment board found that Filllebrown did not meet the criteria of being a sexually violent predator, Lumadue said.
Ammerman said due to the nature of Fillebrown’s offenses, he is surprised by this determination by the board and Lumadue said she was as well, especially since the victims are very young.
However, Ammerman said Fillebrown is classified as a Tier III offender so the assessment makes little difference on Fillebrown’s requirements under Megan’s Law.
Fillebrown’s attorney, Ryan Dobo of the public defender’s office, said his client is remorseful for his actions and cooperated with authorities since the beginning.
Fillebrown addressed the court and apologized for his actions.
“I’m sorry for what I did. It was a mistake. I feel terrible for what I did,” Fillebrown said. “It will never happen again.”
Ammerman sentenced Fillebrown to serve a minimum of nine years and a maximum of 28 years in state prison plus three years of re-entry probation.
He is also required to undergo sex offender counseling and is prohibited from having unsupervised contact with anyone aged 16 years old or younger.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Dec. 7, state police were notified by Child Line that two girls, aged seven and eight, were the victim of rape and sexual assault by Fillebrown, who lived near them.
A juvenile relative of one of the victims was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center, who said upon entering one of the victim’s bedrooms, he saw Fillebrown molesting the girl.
The two female victims were also interviewed at the CAC and they both gave detailed accounts of being sexually assaulted by Fillebrown on numerous occasions.
On Feb. 4, Fillebrown was interviewed by state police and he admitted committing the crimes at residences in Winburne and Karthaus.
Prior to the plea, Brown was charged with 15 first degree felony charges for the sexually assaulting a child’s five 2nd degree felony charges relating to the sexual assault of a child and 10 third degree charges felony for sexually assaulting a child as well as 11 first degree misdemeanor charges.