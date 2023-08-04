Rodney Adam McBride, 29, of Clearfield, who is accused of causing a DUI crash that caused serious injuries to the victim, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris Wednesday at Centralized Court.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on March 12, Clearfield Regional Police received a report of a two vehicle crash on the Glen Richey Highway in Lawrence Township. It was reported that one vehicle was on fire and there was one person entrapped in the vehicle.
While en route police were notified that the driver had been removed from the vehicle.
Upon arrival, police saw McBride’s vehicle, a GMC Sierra 1500 was in a field 10 yards off the roadway. It had severe front end damage and was engulfed in flames.
The victim’s vehicle, a Chevrolet Silverado was located just off the roadway.
Police spoke to McBride and asked him if he was the only one in his vehicle and if he was driving. McBride said he was driving.
Police detected the strong odor of alcohol on McBride and asked him how much he had to drink and he said “enough.”
Police spoke to the other driver. He said he was driving south on the Glen Richey Highway when a pickup truck driving north crossed the double yellow line and struck his vehicle.
The victim said he couldn’t open his door so he sat on the window and called 911.
When he got out of his vehicle he said he saw the pickup truck was on fire. He said he saw two people go to the pickup and extricate McBride from the burning vehicle.
Police interviewed the two witnesses. They said they were driving on the Glen Richey Highway when they saw the two crashed vehicles and saw the pickup truck was on fire.
They stopped their car and went to check to see if anyone was inside.
They said there was a male partially in the rear of the vehicle. They said they had to pull the male from the front of the vehicle through the rear door and they had to untangle his legs from the steering wheel to get him out of the vehicle.
Both witnesses said there was only one person in the vehicle and it was McBride.
Police asked McBride if he would voluntarily submit to a legal blood draw but he refused and said he wasn’t driving the vehicle.
McBride was then flown by medical helicopter to UPMC Altoona for treatment of injuries and the victim was transported by Clearfield EMS to Penn Highlands Clearfield.
He was then transferred to Penn Highlands DuBois where he was placed in the ICU.
According to the victim’s medical records, he suffered two broken ribs, right knee pain and right intraventricular thrombosis (blood clot in the heart.)
Police obtained a search warrant to obtain a sample of McBride’s blood from UPMC Altoona.
Laboratory testing showed McBride had a blood alcohol content of 0.43 percent, which is more than five times the legal limit for BAC.
McBride also tested positive for marijuana.
McBride is charged with aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI — felony of the second degree, aggravated assault by vehicle — felony of the third degree, DUI — ungraded misdemeanor, and the summary traffic offenses of disregard traffic lane reckless driving, failure to keep right, and careless driving-serious bodily injury.
McBride is free on $100,000 unsecured bail.
McBride is represented by attorney Thomas M. Dickey of Altoona. The commonwealth was represented by Deputy District Attorney Trudy G. Lumadue.