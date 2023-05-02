Luke Scrbacic, 45, of Clearfield was arrested after allegedly stabbing a male during an argument over a cell phone.
Monday, Clearfield-based state police responded to a residence along Goshen Road in Goshen Township.
Troopers arrested Scrbacic and interviewed him outside of a patrol vehicle at the scene.
Scrbacic said the victim accused him of taking his cell phone and had punched him (Scrbacic) in the face. He said the victim then left the room, stating he was going to get a knife.
When he returned, Scrbacic said he drew his pocket knife in self defense and used it to defend himself by stabbing the victim in the abdomen and said the victim had fallen on the knife when he was assaulting him.
Scrbacic said the victim was not armed when he stabbed him.
Troopers collected the pocket knife, but Scrbacic said he washed the victim’s blood off of it prior to state police arrival.
The victim was transported by Clearfield EMS for treatment and later life-flighted to UPMC Altoona. his condition is unknown.
Scrbacic is charged with aggravated assault-attempts to cause serious bodily injury or causes bodily injury with extreme indifference — felony of the first degree; recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and tamper with envidence — all of which are misdemeanors of the second degree.
He is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail without bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 10 before Magisterial District Judge James Glass.