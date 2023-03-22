Robert Engermann, 32, of Clearfield was arrested and placed in the Clearfield County Jail after allegedly refusing to relinquish custody of a child and assaulting police officers.
According to the affidavits of probable cause, on March 13, a woman contacted the Clearfield Regional Police Department and reported that she has a court order that Engermann is to return custody of her child.
She said she set up a meeting with Engermann but he never showed up.
Police contacted the Clearfield County Courthouse and verified the court order.
Police went to Engermann’s residence along E. Locust Street and observed him on the sidewalk, walking towards his home. Police advised Engermann of the court order and he was provided a copy of it, but he replied that he wasn’t returning the child.
Police then informed him that he would face criminal charges if he didn’t return the child to the mother, but he replied that he “eats charges.”
Engermann then walked inside his residence.
The next day, Clearfield Regional Police officers obtained aa felony warrant for the arrest of Engermann and returned to his E. Locust Street residence.
Police made contact with Engermann at his front door and informed him of the warrant, but he refused to come outside. While police were talking to him, Engermann became irate and lifted up his cell phone and said he was recording the police officers.
He then picked up an aluminum baseball bat that was concealed near the front entrance.
While holding the bat and cell phone, Engermann threatened to “beat” anyone who came inside to arrest him and began swinging the bat back and forth indicating he intended to use it as a weapon.
Eventually, Engermann put the bat down and agreed to come outside.
When officers attempted to detain Engermann, he again became irate and pulled away and began to throw strikes at the police officers and used substantial force when he pushed an officer against the side of the house.
Four police officers had to use substantial force to take Engermann into custody.
One police officer suffered lacerations to his leg and another complained of pain in his hand and was treated at Penn Highlands Clearfield.
Engermann is facing two sets of charges. In case one, he is charged with interference with custody of children — felony of the third degree. In case two, he is charged with aggravated assault-fear of imminent bodily injury to designated individuals — felony of the second degree, aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes bodily injury to designated individuals — felony of the second degree, resisting arrest — misdemeanor of the second degree and disorderly conduct — misdemeanor of the third degree.
He is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $50,000 monetary on each case — or $100,000 total.
Engelmann’s preliminary hearing was originally scheduled for yesterday but it was continued to April 5 before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris.