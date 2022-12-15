Ryan Allan Mayhue, 32, of Clearfield who is accused of attempting to arrange a meeting with a child for sex waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris Tuesday at Centralized Court.
Mayhue is accused of having online conversations with Stanley D. Burden, 51, of Wampum, Lawrence County to arrange a sexual encounter with a 10-year-old girl.
Mayhue is charged with unlawful contact with minor, criminal attempt-rape of a child, criminal attempt-involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child — all of which are felonies of the first degree, and criminal use of a communication facility — felony of the third degree and he is being held without bail in the Clearfield County Jail.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, a special agent with the Bureau of Special Investigations, Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General, child predator section was notified on Nov. 30 that a male told another male on a social media site chat that he is sexually abusing a girl and the second user asked about the abuse and asked for photographs and videos.
Police obtained copies of the internet postings, which included explicit conversations between Mayhue and Burden about how Burden was abusing the girl and Mayhue asking if he could have sex with the girl.
The social media site suspended the accounts of both men.
Authorities were able to identify Mayhue and Burden.
The Wampum Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for Burden’s home and arrested him.
The special agent then assumed the identity of Burden and arranged a meeting in Lawrence Township where Mayhue would have sex with the child.
Mayhue showed up at the location and was arrested by the state police. When interviewed, Mayhue admitted to the crimes.
Mayhue was represented by attorney Jendi Schwab of the public defender’s office. The commonwealth was represented by Julieane E. Swain of the attorney general’s office.
Burden has been charged photograph/film/depict sex act/knowingly permitting child — felony of the second degree, three counts of child pornography and a county of criminal use of a communication facility — felonies of the third degree. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing and is incarcerated in the Lawrence County Jail in lieu if $100,000 monetary bail, according to court documents.