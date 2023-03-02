Chard Andrew Schwartz, 53, of Clearfield who was allegedly caught with a large amount of illegal drugs waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris, Wednesday at Centralized Court.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Feb. 11 at 4:16 p.m., a Clearfield Borough Police officer was traveling on E. McBride Street when he observed Schwartz driving a pickup truck in the opposite direction.
The officer was aware that Schwartz had a felony warrant for his arrest by the state police, and turned his vehicle around to pursue him.
Schwartz accelerated and turned onto Peacock Drive. He continued to flee until he reached an apartment building on Zimmerman Avenue.
Schwartz then got out of the vehicle and fled on foot inside the apartment.
The officer lost sight of Schwartz, but he was aware that Schwartz had a female acquaintance who lived in the building and went to her apartment to look for him. Schwartz wasn’t there — and a witness said he saw him flee out the back door.
Police impounded Schwartz’s vehicle and obtained a search warrant.
Inside the vehicle, police found a bag containing 2.3 ounces of crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, a large amount of small plastic baggies commonly used in illicit drug distribution, a digital scale, a Samsung cell phone, a glass smoking pipe, a grinder and a notebook containing names and amounts.
Schwartz was arrested on Feb. 17 and was placed in the Clearfield County Jail where he continues to be incarcerated. Bail is set at $50,000 monetary.
He is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance — ungraded felony, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of small amount of marijuana — all of which are ungraded misdemeanors, driving with suspended license, improper display plate and duties at stop sign — summary offenses.