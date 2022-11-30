Richard Stephen English, 52, of Clearfield, who is accused of having inappropriate contact with a 14-year-old girl, had his bail increased to $100,000 monetary by Judge Paul E. Cherry at Tuesday’s session of Revocation Court after English violated provisions of his bail.
English is charged with unlawful contact with minor/sexual offenses — felony of the third degree, corruption of minors — felony of the third degree, indecent assault/forcible compulsion — misdemeanor of the first degree, and indecent assault/without consent — misdemeanor of the second degree.
He was arrested on April 11 and was incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail.
On Oct. 11, Liberty Bail Bonds of DuBois posted English’s bail. But before he was released, the commonwealth requested and Cherry agreed to make English’s bail supervised bail, and add several conditions. One condition included that English was to have no contact with juveniles, to which English agreed to and signed.
English’s probation officer explained to him the no contact provision includes his grandchildren, First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza said.
On Nov. 5, Clearfield County 911 Center received a 911 hangup call from a juvenile and the call came from English’s residence.
Police responded to the scene, and a female adult answered the door. When asked, she allowed police to search the residence. Police officers then found English hiding in the closet, Nedza said.
English’s attorney, Jendi Schwab of the public defender’s office, did not deny the incident occurred, but called the incident a “technical violation” because no crime was committed.
She argued because English did not have legal representation when the conditions of his bail were changed, he didn’t fully appreciate the ramifications of violating the conditions of his bail, but he does now.
Schwab noted that the no contact with minors provision was not included in English’s original bail and asked him to be released on the $50,000 bail he already posted.
Nedza argued that English hiding in the closet when police arrived shows English understood the ramifications of what he was doing.
“This is not a technical violation, this is a clear violation of his bail,” Nedza said.
Schwab also objected to the commonwealth being allowed to change the condition of English’s bail without English having legal representation present.
She argued that the commonwealth should have to file a motion with the court to have the conditions of his bail changed, especially since the bail conditions included a provision that English could not have contact with members of English’s own family.
Cherry noted her objection.
Cherry then said he was not going to revoke the $50,000 monetary bail English had already posted, but said he was adding an additional $50,000 monetary bail on to it for a total of $100,000 monetary bail. If English posts the bail, it would be supervised bail.
“I gave you a chance to be out of jail and you blew it,” Cherry said to English.
English did not post bail and remains incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on March 30, the victim’s father reported to Clearfield Borough police that English had kissed and inappropriately touched his 14-year-old daughter.
An interview was set up with the victim at the Child Advocacy Center in Clearfield on April 1 and she said English lives in the area and she was outside in her neighborhood when she was approached by English.
She said English began complimenting her eyes and said she looked beautiful in the dress she wore the other day.
English then forcibly kissed her on the lips for about three seconds and used his hands to inappropriately touch her, but she pulled away.
She said she could smell alcohol on his breath.
She said he asked her how old she was and when she said 14, he said age does not matter. She said English told her that he had a crush on her, and asked if she had a crush on him.
English then left and the girl said she felt sick and frightened and felt like she was going to pass out as she walked back home.
She said a few days prior, he had asked her if she wanted to go to the grocery store with him, but she declined.
He also offered to give her $20 to buy a swim suit.
Police interviewed English at the police station. English admitted to kissing the girl on the lips but denied touching her inappropriately.