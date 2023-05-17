Luke Scrbacic, 45, of Clearfield, who allegedly stabbed a man during an argument over a cell phone, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling yesterday at Centralized Court.
Scrbacic is charged with aggravated assault-attempts to cause serious bodily injury or causes bodily injury with extreme indifference — felony of the first degree; recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and tamper with envidence — all of which are misdemeanors of the second degree.
He remains incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $75,000 monetary bail.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on May 2 at 2:26 a.m., Clearfield-based state police responded to a residence along Goshen Road in Goshen Township.
Troopers located and arrested Scrbacic and interviewed him outside of a patrol vehicle at the scene.
Scrbacic said the victim accused him of taking his cell phone and had punched him (Scrbacic) in the face. He said the victim then left the room, stating he was going to get a knife.
When he returned, Scrbacic said he drew his pocket knife in self defense and used it to defend himself by stabbing the victim in the abdomen. Scrbacic said the victim had fallen on the knife when he was assaulting him. He also said the victim was not armed when he stabbed him.
Troopers collected the pocket knife, but Scrbacic said he washed the victim’s blood off of it prior to state police arrival.
The victim was transported by Clearfield EMS for treatment and was later life-flighted to UPMC Altoona.
Yesterday in a telephone interview, Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers said the victim was discharged from the hospital and is currently undergoing treatment at a rehabilitation center, but he should be discharged soon. The victim was present for the hearing, Sayers said.
Attorney Kenneth W. Pennington of the public defender’s office represented Scrbacic at the hearing. Sayers represented the commonwealth.