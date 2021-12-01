Willard Nimrod Fyock, 69, of Clearfield, who is accused of shooting his wife, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris yesterday at Centralized Court.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Oct. 21 at 2:23 p.m. the Lawrence Township Police Department responded to a SW Fourth Avenue residence for a report that a female had been shot multiple times by her husband, Fyock.
The victim reported Fyock had shot her three times. She said she was shot in the leg but didn’t know where else she had been hit.
It was also reported she was shot with a handgun.
Several officers from the Lawrence Township police responded to the scene including Chief Douglas Clark, Sgt. Crystal Panebianco and Levi Olson, as well as Chief Vincent McGinnis and Derek Reed of the Clearfield Borough police, Sgt. Mark Kelly and Quentin Neff of Curwensville Borough police and deputies Michael Rowles and Porter Kling of the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office.
Upon arrival Clark and Kling entered the home through an open garage door and saw Fyock in the basement yelling at the victim. Police put Fyock on the ground and handcuffed him.
Olson, Clark, McGinnis and Reed searched and cleared the residence while Panebianco and Kling stayed with Fyock. The victim was found in the upstairs bedroom, and she had blood on the back of her shirt near her arm.
After the residence was determined to be safe, Clearfield EMS personnel were permitted to enter the residence and aid the victim. She was then transported by Clearfield EMS to Penn Highlands Clearfield and then transported by Stat MedEvac to UMPC Altoona for treatment.
A search warrant on the residence was obtained, and a Smith & Wesson .380 caliber handgun and three shell casings were found in the residence. There was a live round in the chamber of the pistol and four rounds in the magazine, which is consistent with the victim’s statements to 911 dispatchers.
According to Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers, the victim is doing well and has been released from the hospital, but it is believed she will need ongoing therapy and monitoring due to the gun shot wounds.
Olson charged Fyock with criminal attempt-criminal homicide, three counts of aggravated assault-attempts to cause serious bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference — felony of the first degree; aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes bodily injury with deadly weapon — felony of the second degree; three counts each of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person — misdemeanors of the second degree.
Fyock is being held without bail in the Clearfield County Jail.
Fyock was represented by attorney Thomas Hooper of Hollidaysburg. The commonwealth was represented by Sayers.