Justin Cory Fillebrown, 28, of Clearfield, who is accused of raping two young girls, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James Glass yesterday at Centralized Court.
He is charged with 10 counts of rape of a child, five counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse — all of which are felonies of the first degree, five counts of aggravated indecent assault-victim less than 13-years-old — felony of the second degree, 10 counts of indecent assault — felony of the third degree and 11 counts of indecent exposure — misdemeanor of the first degree.
He is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $75,000 monetary bail.
Fillebrown was represented by Kenneth W. Pennington of the public defender’s office. The commonwealth was represented by Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan P. Sayers.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Dec. 7, state police were notified by Child Line that two girls, aged seven and eight, were the victim of rape and sexual assault by a Fillebrown, who lived near them.
A juvenile relative of one of the victims was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center, who said upon entering the victim’s bedroom, he saw Fillebrown molesting the girl.
The two girls were also interviewed and they both gave detailed accounts of being raped and molested by Fillebrown.
On Feb. 4, Fillebrown was interviewed by state police and he admitted committing the crimes at residences in Winburne and Karthaus.