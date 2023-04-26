Shawn Edward Youngblood, 30, of Clearfield who is accused of firing multiple rounds from a pistol while intoxicated in East End, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Feb. 20 at 3:32 a.m., Clearfield Borough Police responded to a report of multiple gunshots in the 1300 block of Daisy Street, but were unable to find the culprit.
Later that day at 11:42 a.m., police had responded to an overdose at a laundromat. While on scene, a resident told police he had found multiple shell casings in a rear parking lot along Bigler Avenue.
Police went to the parking lot and found 14 spent 9 mm shell casings and one unfired round.
Police viewed video surveillance from a business in the area. The video shows an individual walk into the frame holding a black handgun. The suspect tries to fire a round, but the gun malfunctions.
The suspect appears to be intoxicated and almost falls over while waiving the firearm around his head. The suspect then exits the frame, but re-enters and loads a magazine into the firearm.
The police officer then recognized the suspect as Youngblood.
Youngblood reinserts the magazine and manipulates the slide loading a round in the firearm. He then fires the handgun into the air and walks to the area where the shell casings are found.
Youngblood then fires multiple rounds across Bigler Avenue while walking to his right.
He fires multiple rounds from the handgun until the magazine is empty. The video shows the the handgun’s slide locked to the rear, indicating he had fired all the rounds in the handgun.
Youngblood then turns and walks back towards the building and exits the frame.
The incident occurred in a heavily populated area and there are multiple occupied apartments in the area where Youngblood pointed the firearm.
Youngblood is charged with 14 counts of propulsion of missiles onto roadway — misdemeanors of the second degree, disorderly conduct — misdemeanor of the third degree, 14 counts each of discharge of firearm prohibited, and scattering rubbish — summary offenses.
Youngblood is free on $20,000 unsecured bail. Youngblood did not have an attorney. The commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Warren B. Mikesell II.