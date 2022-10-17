Kyle Victor Couturiaux, 36, of Clearfield pleaded guilty to three counts of endangering the welfare of children — felonies of the third degree.
Couturiaux was charged with aggravated assault and related charges and was scheduled to have a three-day trial before Judge Paul Cherry starting yesterday, but accepted the guilty plea on Friday.
As a part of the plea, Couturiaux will serve a minimum of 21 months in prison, according to Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers. Couturiaux’s maximum prison sentence could be as high as 21 years in jail, as each of the three felony counts has a maximum sentence of seven years, Sayers said.
Couturiaux likely would be sentenced within 60 days, Sayers said.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Jan. 15, Lawrence Township Police received a report that a 3-year-old was being physically abused.
Police responded to the residence and on Weaver Street and asked to see the child. When examining the child, police reported the child had multiple welts and bruises on his chest, neck, shoulders and back. He also had a fresh bruise on his thigh.
Children, Youth and Family Services was notified and the child was taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield for an examination.
Police interviewed friends and neighbors who said they saw Couturiaux and his wife April Sue Lynn Eddy, 25, excessively strike and whip the children with a belt when disciplining them.
According to the police, the ages of the victims were 2, 4 and 6 years old.
Felony aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children are still pending against Eddy, according to court documents.