A Clearfield man accused of smashing a store window and stealing a pair of sneakers waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling yesterday at Centralized Court.
Keith A. Davidson Jr., 40, is charged with burglary and criminal trespass — felonies of the second degree, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief — misdemeanors of the second degree, loitering and prowling at night and disorderly conduct — misdemeanors of the third degree.
On June 15 at 10:10 p.m. Clearfield Regional Police were dispatched to Fergy’s store on N. 2nd Street for a report of break-in. A witness walking by said there was glass everywhere and the front door and window were broken.
Police arrived on scene and spoke to witnesses who said they heard a loud bang about 10 minutes prior to police arrival.
Prior to the noise, the witnesses said they were at Scotto’s Pizza when they saw a male walking around without any shoes on and he was walking in the direction of Fergy’s.
They said they saw him shortly afterwards, but this time he was wearing shoes.
As police were talking to witnesses, a male walked by wearing shoes with the tag still on them, and they appeared to be new. The witnesses said this was the same person they saw earlier.
Police approached the male and asked him where he got the shoes.
“From the store,” the man said.
“What store,” police replied.
“I broke the window,” the male replied
He was taken into custody and was identified as Davidson.
Police contacted the owner of Fergy’s and he confirmed the shoes Davidson was wearing came from his store and said they were priced at $75.
Police observed the surveillance video from the store, which shows Davidson arriving at the store without any shoes at approximately 10 p.m.
Davidson then threw a rock at the front door, and broke the window to the left of the doorway. Davidson again threw the rock at the door and it bounces off the door. He continues to throw the rock at the door and kicks the door several times.
He then breaks the window to the left of the door, causing numerous pairs of shoes to fall to the floor.
Davidson then reaches inside the store through the broken window and removes a pair of Vans sneakers. He then grabs his bicycle and leaves the scene.
Damage to the store is estimated to be in excess of $1,000.
Davidson remains incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail.
He was represented by attorney Kenneth W. Pennington of the public defender’s office.
The commonwealth was represented by Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan P. Sayers.