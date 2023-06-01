Chad Andrew Schwartz, 51, of Clearfield, who is accused of breaking into a secure impound lot to steal evidence, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris Wednesday at Centralized Court.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Feb. 12, police executed a search warrant on a Ford F-150, which resulted in the discovery of illegal narcotics in the vehicle.
Schwartz, the driver, had fled the scene and was not yet apprehended.
The vehicle was towed to a secure lot owned by AJ Ross Towing along Spruce Street in Clearfield.
That evening, a witness said when he returned to the towing company at approximately 1 a.m. he saw two people walking on Spruce Street near the garage. The two walked to Witmer Street and were looking at the lot where the vehicle was being held.
The lot is surrounded on all sides by a fence topped with barbed wire.
Later that morning, the witness noticed items strewn about outside of the vehicle that were not there when the vehicle was impounded.
It appeared someone trespassed onto the property and attempted to steal the contraband that was inside the vehicle. However, police had already removed the contraband.
On March 24, state police interviewed Schwartz. He admitted that he broke into the service lot in an attempt to steal items from the vehicle, and Clint Addleman, 46, of Morrisdale acted as the lookout.
Schwartz was placed in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail. Wednesday, bail was reduced to $25,000 unsecured and he was released.
Addleman, along with Kaitlyn Evans, 31, of Morrisdale, and Bradley Maines, 46, of Woodland were arrested on May 24 after being found with a large amount of fentanyl and related drugs and paraphernalia following a traffic stop in Lawrence Township by the Clearfield Regional Police.
All are all charged with manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture of deliver — ungraded felony; possession of controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia — both ungraded misdemeanors.
All three remain jailed on $250,000 monetary bail.
Their preliminary hearings were also scheduled for Wednesday but they were continued to next Wednesday.