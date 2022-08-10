Jeremy Michael Sipe, 43, of Clearfield, who is accused of beating a small child while under the influence of methamphetamine, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling yesterday at Centralized Court.
Sipe is charged with endangering the welfare of children — felony of the third degree; and simple assault — misdemeanor of the first degree.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on July 15, Penn Highlands Clearfield notified the state police that a 16-month-old child was brought to the emergency room and the child showed signs of physical abuse, which allegedly occurred at a residence along the Shawville Croft Highway in Goshen Township.
The hospital later notified the state police that the child was transported to Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh for treatment of his injuries.
State police interviewed the child’s mother the next day.
She said the day before, she was in the house with Sipe and the child when she went outside to look for her dog that had gotten loose.
When she was bringing the dog back inside, she saw Sipe behind the house walking with the child and Sipe was rubbing his back.
When she went inside and met Sipe and the baby, she saw the baby had injuries to his face. When she asked what happened, Sipe said the child had tripped over the gate.
She said she told Sipe she didn’t believe him and again asked him what he did to the baby’s face.
Sipe said he didn’t do anything, and he wasn’t going to deal with it and left.
The baby’s mother said Sipe and the baby were the only ones in the house at the time of the incident.
On July 17, troopers interviewed Sipe.
Sipe said the three of them were in the house when the dog jumped over the gate and knocked it over.
He said the baby’s mother went outside and picked up the gate but didn’t put it back in place and only leaned it.
Sipe said he was in the kitchen when he heard a loud noice. When he looked outside, he saw the baby had fallen on his face on top of the gate.
He said the baby was crying so he picked him up and walked him around the yard rubbing his back to get him to stop crying.
When the baby’s mother returned she accused him of hurting the child.
Sipe later admitted to smoking methamphetamine the morning of the incident and admitted he was the only person in the house with the child when he was injured.
A physician with UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh, who is a specialist on child abuse, reported the child had numerous bruises on the left side of his head and face and the injuries extended up into his hairline, past his temple and above his ear.
The child also had bruises on his upper and lower eyelid, left forehead, and cheek. The child also had injuries to his lip, significant bruising to his nose, and right eye.
“This is a 16-month old with extensive bruising to the left side of the face. The history provided is that the child fell over a baby gate. This does not explain the extensive bruising that covers from the child’s hairline (and scalp) all the way to the left lip/mouth area,” the doctor wrote. “These bruises are most consistent with inflicted trauma to the face, possibly a hand slap. This is diagnostic of physical child abuse.”
“If this child returns to the same environment without intervention, he is at serious risk for continued abuse and life threatening injury,” the doctor added.
Sipe is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail. He is represented by attorney Kenneth Pennington of the public defender’s office. The commonwealth was represented by Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers.