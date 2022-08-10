Jeremy Michael Sipe, 43, of Clearfield, who is accused of beating a small child while under the influence of methamphetamine, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling yesterday at Centralized Court.

Sipe is charged with endangering the welfare of children — felony of the third degree; and simple assault — misdemeanor of the first degree.

