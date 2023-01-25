Mathew Allen Uncles, 42, of Clearfield, who is accused of attempting to meet a 15-year-old boy for sex, had all charges bound to court following a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling yesterday at Centralized Court.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Nov. 3, at 8:32 p.m. Lawrence Township police were contacted by members of the organization 814 Predators.
The organization said they set up a fake internet profile posing as a 15-year-old boy and Uncles, allegedly engaged in sexually explicit conversations with the decoy starting on Nov. 2.
He then set up a meeting with the boy where he would pick him up at the parking lot of a business along Front Street in Clearfield and bring him to his home along Haney Street.
Uncles arrived at the location, but when members of the group tried to confront him, Uncles fled the scene in his vehicle.
Members of the group followed Uncles until he pulled into his garage at his residence and turned the lights off.
The group provided police with a copy of the internet conversations Uncles had with the decoy.
Police traveled to the residence and made contact with Uncles.
Uncles agreed to be interviewed at the police station. He admitted to trying to meet with the teen but denied he was going to have sex with him. However, he later admitted he eventually would have had sex with the boy.
Uncles is charged with criminal attempt-corruption of minors, criminal attempt-unlawful contact with a minor and criminal attempt-criminal use of a communication facility — all of which are felonies of the third degree.
Uncles was represented at the hearing by attorney Matthew M. McClenahen of State College.
The commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Warren B. Mikesell II.
Uncles is free on $50,000 unsecured bail.