Michael Anthony Guy, 58, of Clearfield, who is accused of sexually assaulting a young girl, waived his right to a preliminary hearing recently at Centralized Court.
Guy is charged with criminal attempt-aggravated indecent assault of a child — felony of the first degree, criminal attempt-aggravated indecent assault/without consent — felony of the second degree, aggravated indecent assault/victim less than 13-years-old — felony of the second degree, indecent assault/victim less than 13-years-old — felony of the third degree and indecent assault/without consent — misdemeanor of the second degree.
The charges of aggravated indecent assault of a child, aggravated indecent assault/without consent and aggravated indecent assault-victim less than 13-years-old were withdrawn.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on April 8, staff at the Clearfield Area Elementary School reported that a student disclosed she was assaulted by Guy, an acquaintance of her mother.
During the interview, the girl said on April 7, she fell asleep on the couch. When she woke up, Guy was inappropriately touching her underneath the covers.
Guy is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail.
Guy is represented by William A. Shaw Jr., of Clearfield. The commonwealth was represented by Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers.