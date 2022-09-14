Chris Hairston, 31, of Clearfield, who is charged with felony assault for an alleged attack on a Lawrence Township police officer, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris yesterday at Centralized Court.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, Friday at 9:23 p.m. two Lawrence Township police officers responded to a domestic incident at an apartment at Lawrence Park Village.

