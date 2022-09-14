Chris Hairston, 31, of Clearfield, who is charged with felony assault for an alleged attack on a Lawrence Township police officer, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris yesterday at Centralized Court.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Friday at 9:23 p.m. two Lawrence Township police officers responded to a domestic incident at an apartment at Lawrence Park Village.
The caller reported that Hairston was screaming, yelling and throwing things. The caller said Hairston lives with a pregnant female and the caller was concerned for her safety.
Police arrived at the apartment and could hear yelling inside. Through the window, the officers could see Hairston inside and he was throwing his arms around.
Police knocked on the door and Hairston kicked the door open.
Hairston was wearing a shirt and underwear and he smelled of alcohol, his eyes were glassy and his speech was slurred and he appeared to be under the influence.
Hairston asked why the police were there and told them he didn’t want them coming past his doorstep.
Police asked what was going on and if there was anyone else in the apartment. Hairston responded by cursing at the police officers and said he didn’t care about any screaming. He also said he was tired and aggravated.
Hairston then called for the female and she came to the top of the stairs. The female appeared to be pregnant. Hairston refused to let police talk to the female and was yelling.
Police asked Hairston to stop yelling and stop being disorderly.
Police tried to talk to the female but couldn’t communicate with her effectively because Hairston was yelling and making spontaneous utterances. Hairston then attempted to close the door and cursed at the police officers.
At the request of police, the female came down the stairs but Hairston refused to let her go outside to talk to police and was holding her back with his hand.
Police ordered Hairston to stop but he cursed at the police and moved closer to one of the officers.
Hairston ordered the female to stay inside the residence and police again told Hairston to stop being disorderly but he continued to curse at the police officers. The female stepped outside and Hairston attempted to get the female back inside.
Both police officers then entered the residence and advised Hairston he was under arrest. The officers attempted to control Hairston but he put one of the police officers in a “headlock.”
Hairston was forced to the floor where the officer was able to free himself. Hairston continued to resist despite being ordered multiple times by police to stop.
The police officers were able to forcibly control Hairston and placed him in handcuffs.
Both officers received abrasions on their knees as a result of the altercation.
Hairston continued to yell and curse at the police officers and police officers placed Hairston in a seated position on the front steps of the residence and the female placed shorts on Hairston while he was seated.
When the police officers walked Hairston to the patrol car, he repeatedly forcibly moved left and right, throwing the officers off balance and would laugh after doing so.
Once at the patrol vehicle, Hairston used his torso to shove one of the police officers backwards. Hairston also refused to comply with orders to get in the vehicle so police forcibly placed him inside the vehicle and he was transported to the Clearfield County Jail.
Hairston is charged with aggravated assault/fear of imminent serious bodily injury to designated individuals — felony of the second degree; simple assault and resisting arrest — misdemeanors of the second degree; disorderly conduct — misdemeanor of the third degree; and harassment — summary offense.
He remains incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail. He was represented by Kenneth Pennington of the public defender’s office. Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers represented the commonwealth.