Michael Thomas McCreadie, 44, of Clearfield, who is accused of trespassing and assaulting a tenant, had charges bound over to court following a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling Wednesday at Centralized Court.
McCreadie is charged with criminal trespass-break into structure — felony of the second degree, and simple assault — misdemeanor of the second degree.
The charge of theft by unlawful taking was dismissed.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on June 15 at 8:50 p.m., Clearfield Regional Police were dispatched to a disturbance at a residence in the 500 block of E. Locust Street.
The victim reported he sub-leases a house from McCreadie, who rents from another male. The victim said he and his family have lived at the house since September.
The victim reported that earlier that day, his girlfriend found McCreadie in the apartment going through their personal belongings.
He said he walked in soon after his girlfriend. The victim said he and McCreadie went to the front porch to talk. McCreadie asked the victim about the money he owed him and the victim said he told him he didn’t have the money yet.
McCreadie then re-entered the residence and began grabbing financial documents that were inside. The victim said he asked McCreadie to leave and McCreadie swung at him three times but he was able to dodge the strikes.
McCreadie then said his “boys” would be back with guns to remove them from the residence and left.
Police located McCreadie and was transported to the police station.
McCreadie stated the victim does rent the house from him. He said he spoke to police about the situation and was advised on other ways to handle it.
McCreadie is free on $50,000 monetary bail, which was posted by Liberty Bail Bonds of DuBois.
McCreadie was represented by attorney Lance T. Marshall of State College. The commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Brittany N. McCracken.