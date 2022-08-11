Ian Rosado, 25, and Samantha Lorraine Hawkins, 32, both of Clearfield, are accused of burglarizing two stores at the Clearfield Square mall and stealing more than $7,000 worth of merchandise.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Jan. 14, Lawrence Township police responded to an alarm at the Clearfield Mall along Daisy Street.
Upon inspection, police discovered someone broke the rear door window at the Goodwill store.
Police entered the store and noticed a brick and broken glass on the floor.
Police contacted the store manager, who assisted in reviewing the surveillance video. The video showed a brick being thrown through the window and someone reaching inside and unlocking the door.
A male and female then enter the store. The two then seen rummaging through the store removing at least three watches from a display case and some sneakers.
They exited the store through the front door and entered the mall hallway.
Another surveillance camera video shows the two exit Goodwill and enter the Cricket Wireless store. Police interviewed the store manager of Cricket Wireless who said 14 iPhones and one Motorola phone worth $7,069 were stolen from the store. The manager also said $100 was removed from the cash register.
A still photo of the suspects was provided to a Clearfield Borough police officer who recognized the suspects from a traffic stop and identified them as Hawkins and Rosado. Their driver’s license information showed that the two lived at 1006 Turnpike Ave.
Using their driver’s license photos, Lawrence Township police also confirmed they were the suspects in the surveillance video.
Rosado is charged with two counts of burglary and two counts of criminal trespass-break into structure — felonies of the second degree; theft by unlawful taking — felony of the third degree; two counts of theft by unlawful taking — misdemeanors of the first degree; and criminal mischief/damage to property — misdemeanor of the second degree.
Hawkins is charged with two counts of burglary and two counts of criminal trespass-break into structure — felonies of the second degree; theft by unlawful taking — felony of the third degree; conspiracy-theft by unlawful taking — misdemeanor of the first degree; and conspiracy-criminal mischief — misdemeanor of the second degree.
On Wednesday, Rosado waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris.
Rosado is free on $10,000 unsecured bail. He was represented by attorney Chris Pentz of the public defender’s office. Assistant District Attorney Steven Johnston represented the commonwealth.
Hawkins’ preliminary hearing was continued until next Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge David Meholick. Court documents show that she does not yet have an attorney.