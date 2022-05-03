The Clearfield County District Attorney’s Office won its appeal in a key medical marijuana DUI case.
The state Superior Court overturned President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman’s decision to instruct the jury that medical marijuana is not a Schedule 1 Controlled Substance.
Schedule 1 Controlled substances are substances with no medical accepted medical use and includes drugs such as methamphetamine and heroin and in Pennsylvania, marijuana.
A few years ago the state passed a new law legalizing marijuana as a treatment for certain conditions as long as they receive a doctor’s approval to get a medical marijuana card.
However, the state did not remove marijuana as a Schedule 1 Controlled substance despite allowing it for medical purposes, and the issue came to a head when, according to court documents on May 25, 2019, River Stone, 21, of Clearfield was driving on US-322 in Lawrence Township when he was pulled over for speeding by the state police.
When the state trooper approached the vehicle, he reported he could smell burnt marijuana emanating from the vehicle. Stone told the trooper that he had a medical marijuana card but didn’t have it with him.
Stone also turned over some marijuana in a small plastic bag and said it was medical marijuana. But the state trooper reported the marijuana was not in its original packaging, and Stone had no documentation that he had obtained the marijuana medically.
The state trooper took Stone to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw and Stone tested positive for marijuana and he was charged with DUI-3rd offense for Stone, who had two previous DUIs.
The case was brought to trial and on July 24, the morning of the trial, Ammerman agreed with defense attorney Joshua Maines of Clearfield that the jury would be given an instruction stating that marijuana is not a Schedule I Controlled Substance and in order to convict the defendant the commonwealth must prove that the marijuana in Stone’s bloodstream came from non-medical marijuana and not medical marijuana.
Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers appealed Ammerman’s ruling to the state Superior Court and the trial was postponed to await a ruling.
Last month, the state Superior Court overruled Ammerman’s decision.
“In sum, marijuana remains a Schedule I controlled substance under current Pennsylvania law and, therefore the Commonwealth is not required to prove that the marijuana in an individual’s bloodstream is non-medical marijuana for purposes of proving DUI,” the court wrote. “For these reasons, we conclude that the trial court committed an error of law when it denied the commonwealth’s challenge to the Appellee’s proposed jury instructions and remanded this matter for further proceedings.”
In a telephone interview, Sayers said he was pleased with the ruling.
“I agree with the Superior Court’s decision under the current state of the law,” Sayers said.
Maines said in a telephone interview they are disappointed in the ruling and are weighing their legal options, but in all likelihood they will appeal the decision to the state Supreme Court.
Because marijuana is still listed as a Schedule I controlled substance under state and federal law, Sayers said marijuana has strict liability and if any amount of marijuana is found in a defendant’s bloodstream, they would be guilty of DUI if they drive a vehicle.
This is in contrast to Schedule II or Schedule III controlled substances like prescription medications where the commonwealth would have to prove the driver was impaired by the controlled substance for the driver to be DUI.
Sayers’ interpretation would make it difficult for those with a medical marijuana card to drive a vehicle at all because marijuana can remain in one’s bloodstream for weeks.
Sayers said if the legislature wants to change the law, it should do so in the near future. But he said as the law is currently written if one has marijuana in their system they cannot operate a motor vehicle. And he said people who use marijuana and drive are a danger to themselves and other people on the road.
Sayers said it is up to the legislature if it wants to change the law.
“My job is to interpret the statute and apply them as they currently stand,” Sayers said. He said that’s why he argued the appeal as he did because there are three statutes and there are different interpretations for each one.
He said if the state Supreme Court hears the appeal, Sayers said he expects that it would be upheld.
“The Superior Court interpreted the law correctly as it is written and I would expect the Supreme Court to do the same — to interpret the law and not rewrite the law,” Sayers said.