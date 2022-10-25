Dawn Marie Jobe, 40, of Valier, a former classroom aid at Soaring Heights School in DuBois, who had an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old male student, was sentenced to jail by Judge Paul Cherry yesterday at Plea and Sentencing Court.
Jobe pleaded guilty to corruption of minors — felony of the third degree, and was sentenced to serve a minimum of 90 days and a maximum of one year in the Clearfield County Jail plus three years concurrent probation.
An assessment was performed on Jobe, which determined she did not meet the criteria of being a sexually violent predator. But she would be have to comply with all of the requirements under Megan’s Law, Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue said.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on March 11, an employee of Soaring Heights reported that Jobe, who was a staff member, was having an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old male student.
The employee said Jobe had been suspended and the student’s parents were notified.
The victim and his father came to the police station for an interview. The victim said Jobe began talking to him via the internet after school and eventually she began picking him up in her vehicle where they would have sex.
The victim’s parents provided police with pictures of text messages from Jobe detailing their sexual relationship, and the messages show she knew he was less than 18.