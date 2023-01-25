Dustin James Clark, 25, of West Decatur, who is accused of breaking into a residence and seriously injuring a male in an assault, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James Glass yesterday at Centralized Court.
Clark was charged by the Clearfield Borough police with two counts of aggravated assault-attempts to cause serious bodily injury and burglary — all of which are felonies of the first degree, criminal trespass-enter structure — felony of the third degree, unlawful restraint — misdemeanor of the first degree, strangulation, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault — all three of which are misdemeanors of the second degree, two counts of disorderly conduct — misdemeanor of the third degree, harassment and public drunkenness — summary offenses.
On New Years Eve, Clark is accused of striking a female in a vehicle, exiting the vehicle while it was moving, breaking into an apartment along Front Street in Clearfield, assaulting a male resident, and putting him in a headlock.
The victim was taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield Emergency Room where it was discovered he suffered several broken ribs.
Clark was allegedly highly intoxicated at the time.
He remains incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $100,000 monetary bail.
Clark is represented by attorney William A. Shaw Jr. of Clearfield. The commonwealth was represented by Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers.