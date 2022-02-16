The trial of James McClelland, 23, of Philipsburg, who is accused of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl, has been cancelled over a jurisdictional issue and the case has been referred to Centre County.
It is alleged that McClelland sexually assaulted the girl between Feb. 1, 2020 and March 1, 2020 while he was staying at a residence in Boggs Township.
McClelland was scheduled to go on trial today on the charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse-forcible compulsion, a felony of the first degree; IDSI with a child, a felony of the first degree; two counts of aggravated indecent assault-victim less than 13-years old, a felony of the second degree; two counts of indecent assault-victim less than 13-years old, misdemeanors of the first degree; and four counts of indecent assault-without consent, all of which are misdemeanors of the second degree.
In a telephone interview, Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers said two weeks ago, the victim said all the incidents occurred at a single residence — and that residence is in Centre County.
Sayers said initially it was believed at least some of the incidents occurred in Clearfield County and since Clearfield County does not have jurisdiction, the commonwealth filed a motion to withdraw the charges and has referred the case to Centre County, Sayers said.
Bail was set at $25,000 monetary on March 24, 2021 and McClelland did not post bail and was incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail. Bail was reduced to $25,000 unsecured on Dec. 20, 2021 and he was released.
McClelland is represented by the Clearfield County Public Defender’s Office.