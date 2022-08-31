Judge Paul Cherry at a session of Motions Court on Tuesday set bail at $25,000 monetary against a Wallaceton man who is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.
Kenneth James Ireland, 22, is accused of raping and sexually assaulting the girl last January.
Initially, Ireland was free on $25,000 unsecured bail, but it was revoked in July and Ireland’s attorney, Joshua Maines of Clearfield, asked that bail be reinstated to $25,000 unsecured bail. Maines said Ireland was recently married and has a child on the way. He said Ireland was living and working in West Virginia, but he has since lost his job and his home there, and would live in Clearfield with family members so he isn’t a flight risk.
Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers said Ireland is facing new charges in West Virginia. Sayers asked that bail be set at a high secured amount to ensure the safety of the public. Sayers did not say what Ireland is charged with in West Virginia, but said the charges have cleared the preliminary hearing stage.
Court documents do not show Ireland posting bail as of yesterday afternoon.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the victim was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center in Clearfield on February and said on Jan. 29, she was at a residence in Hyde where Ireland sexually assaulted her after giving her alcohol.
Ireland is charged with with rape/forcible compulsion, criminal attempt-rape/forcible compulsion, criminal solicitation-rape/forcible compulsion, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse-victim less than 16 years old, criminal solicitation-involuntary sexual intercourse and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse-victim less than 16 years old — all of which are felonies of the first degree; statutory sexual assault, criminal attempt-statutory sexual assault and criminal solicitation-statutory sexual assault — felonies of the second degree; corruption of minors and criminal attempt-corruption of minors-felonies of the third degree and misdemeanor charges of indecent assault, criminal attempt-indecent assault, furnish alcohol to minors and harassment.