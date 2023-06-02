Judge Paul E. Cherry rejected the motion for reconsideration of sentence by Richard Stephen English, 52, of Clearfield, who pleaded guilty to having inappropriate contact with a 14-year-old girl yesterday at the Clearfield County Courthouse.
Last March, English pleaded guilty to corruption of minors and indecent exposure — both of which were misdemeanors of the first degree, and was sentenced to serve a minimum of nine months and a maximum of five years in state prison.
English’s attorney, Ryan Dobo of the public defender’s office, said English has already served the minimum sentence and prior to going to jail was able to secure employment at a local factory, and asked that English be released so he could go back to work.
He also noted that if released, English wouldn’t live anywhere near the victim.
First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza asked Cherry not to alter the sentence and said the victim’s father would like to address the court.
The victim’s father said he wishes English the best, but said his daughter wasn’t English’s first victim, and said English would be better served by getting treatment for his issues in state prison.
On Aug. 24, 2015, English pleaded guilty to indecent exposure and corruption of minors and was sentenced to serve 18 months to five years in state prison by Cherry, records show.
Additionally, the victim’s father said where English would be working isn’t far from their home and his daughter is concerned about him being released and going to work there.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on March 30, 2022 the victim’s father reported to Clearfield Borough police that English had kissed and inappropriately touched his 14-year-old daughter.
Police responded to the scene, spoke to the victim and her father, and an interview was set up with the victim at the Child Advocacy Center in Clearfield on April 1.
The girl said English lives in the area and she was outside in her neighborhood when she was approached by English. She said English began complimenting her eyes and said she looked beautiful in the dress she wore the other day.
English then forcibly kissed her on the lips for about three seconds and used his hands to inappropriately touch her, but she pulled away. The victim said she could smell alcohol on his breath.
She said he asked her how old she was and when she said 14, he said age does not matter.
He then told her that he enjoys looking at pictures of her every night and she said he must have been taking pictures of her without her consent.
She said English told her that he has a crush on her and asked if she had a crush on him. English then left and the girl said she felt sick and frightened and felt like she was going to pass out as she walked back home.
She said a few days prior, he asked her if she wanted to go to the grocery store with him but she declined.
He also offered to give her $20 to buy a swim suit.
Police interviewed English at the police station. English admitted to kissing the girl on the lips but denied touching her inappropriately. He also denied having pictures of the girl on his cell phone.
English is currently housed in SCI-Pine Grove and participated in the hearing by video teleconferencing.