Peter M. Rossi, 43, of Woodland, who is accused of threatening a woman with an illegal firearm, had all charges bound over to court following a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James Glass Wednesday at Centralized Court.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Jan. 18, at 6:10 p.m. the female victim reported to state police that Rossi got out her gun, a .380 caliber pistol, told her it was loaded with a round in the chamber, and threatened to shoot her and then kill himself.
He then told her to leave the house or he was going to kill her.
The victim said she called her daughter to pick her up, and Rossi shoved her as she was walking out the door.
The incident allegedly occurred at a residence in Bradford Township.
Rossi’s criminal history shows he is a convicted felon and is not allowed to possess a firearm.
Rossi is charged with possession of firearm prohibited — felony of the second degree, terroristic threats — felony of the third degree, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person — misdemeanors of the second degree, and harassment — misdemeanor of the third degree.
Rossi is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $10,000 monetary bail.
He is represented by Kenneth W. Pennington of the public defender’s office. The commonwealth was represented by Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan P. Sayers.