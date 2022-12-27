Clayton Ross Croyle, 58, of Philipsburg, who is accused of molesting a young girl, had all charges bound over to court last Wednesday at Centralized Court before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling.
Croyle is charged with statutory sexual assault-11 years or more older and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse-victim less than 16 years old — felonies of the first degree, aggravated indecent assault — felony of the second degree, and indecent assault-victim less than 16-years-old — misdemeanor of the second degree.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on April 3, 2021 the victim was at home with her mother and Croyle, who was the mother’s friend, when her mother left to go shopping.
When her mother was gone, Croyle allegedly sexually assaulted her in the bedroom.
A few days later, the girl told her mother that Croyle had sexually assaulted her.
Croyle was represented by attorney Chris Pentz of Clearfield. The commonwealth was represented by Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue.
Croyle is free on $25,000 unsecured bail.