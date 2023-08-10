Mason William Miles, 30, of New Millport, who is accused of burglarizing a barn in Jordan Township, had all charges bound over to court following a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris Wednesday at Centralized Court.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on July 26 at 8:42 a.m. Clearfield-gased state police responded to McNeel Run Road after it was reported that two males broke into the victim’s barn and stole two buckets of fuel oil.
The victim said a trail camera took pictures of the perpetrators and one of the men was identified as being Jason Litzinger, 40, of New Millport.
At 12:40 p.m. state police went to Litzinger’s residence and arrested him for an outstanding warrant. Litzinger agreed to be interviewed and identified the other male as being Miles.
Miles is charged with burglary — felony of the second degree; criminal trespass — felony of the second degree; theft by unlawful taking — misdemeanor of the second degree; and the summary offense of criminal mischief.
Miles remains incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $10,000 monetary bail.
Litzinger is facing charges of criminal conspiracy-burglary and criminal conspiracy-criminal trespass — felonies of the second degree; criminal conspiracy-theft by unlawful taking; and receiving stolen property — misdemeanors of the second degree.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 6 before Magisterial District Judge James Glass.