Daniel Irwin Swatsworth, 58, of Clearfield, who is accused of the rape/sexual assault of a woman with health issues, had all charges bound over to court following a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling yesterday at Centralized Court.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, on May 18 state police were dispatched to an apartment in Chester Hill Borough for a report of a sexual assault.

