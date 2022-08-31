Daniel Irwin Swatsworth, 58, of Clearfield, who is accused of the rape/sexual assault of a woman with health issues, had all charges bound over to court following a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling yesterday at Centralized Court.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on May 18 state police were dispatched to an apartment in Chester Hill Borough for a report of a sexual assault.
Troopers met with the female victim who suffers from multiple medical conditions and has limited mobility or control over her body.
She also has a medical marijuana card and uses marijuana as a part of her medical treatment.
She said on May 16, Swatsworth stopped by to check on the apartment for an air conditioning installation that was to take place the following day.
She said when Swatsworth entered the apartment, he smelled the marijuana and said to her, “You better be careful,” and implied that if she did him a sexual favor he would forget about smelling the marijuana.
The victim said “No” and walked away and sat on the couch. She said Swatsworth went over to the couch and forced her to perform a sexual act on him.
After he was done, he said “We are good.”
She said she was afraid to yell for help because her children were in the other room sleeping and she was afraid that he would hurt her or her children if she did.
DNA samples were obtained from the woman’s clothing and sent for testing.
State police interviewed Swatsworth three times. In the first two interviews he denied any sexual contact with the victim but admitted to having contact with her during the third interview.
Swatworth is charged with rape-forcible compulsion, rape-threat of forcible compulsion, two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse — all of which are felonies of the first degree; sexual assault — felony of the second degree; and two counts of indecent assault — misdemeanors of the second degree.
Swatsworth is represented by attorney Chris Pentz of Clearfield. The commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Steven Johnston.
Swatsworth is free on $100,000 unsecured bail.