Robert Jeffery Bailor, 48, of Clearfield, who is charged with criminal attempt-criminal homicide for allegedly stabbing a 76-year-old man, had all charges bound over to court following a preliminary hearing yesterday before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris.
The alleged assault occurred on Aug. 24, 2020 but after his arrest, Bailor was sent to Torrence State Hospital due to mental health issues, which delayed his preliminary hearing.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, state troopers interviewed the victim at Penn Highlands Clearfield where he was being treated. The victim said he arrived at his residence along Clarendon Avenue in Hyde about 9:30-10 a.m. on Aug. 24, 2020 when Bailor ran toward him and used a knife to stab him three times in the back of the neck and in the stomach.
Bailor was taken into police custody without incident at Penn Highlands Clearfield.
Bailor has been charged with criminal attempt-criminal homicide — felony of the first degree, aggravated assault — felony of the second degree, terroristic threats — misdemeanor of the first degree, and simple assault — misdemeanor of the second degree.
He is being held without bail.
Bailor was represented by attorney Joshua Maines of Clearfield; the commonwealth was represented by Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers.