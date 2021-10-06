Robert Lee Runyan, 33, of Clearfield, who is accused of fleeing from police, had all charges bound over to court following a preliminary hearing yesterday before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling at Centralized Court.
Runyan is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude officers and flight to avoid apprehension, both of which are felonies of the third degree, and 23 summary traffic violations.
On Sept. 4, Runyan was driving on Clearfield Shawville Highway when police tried to stop him for a traffic violation. Runyan attempted to flee police on Baney Road. However, the road was a dead end.
Runyan fled from the vehicle on foot into the woods behind Sheetz along state Route 879. A search took place in which Runyan fled from officers. He was eventually apprehended.
Runyan was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and wanted by multiple agencies including state police, state parole and the Clearfield County Sheriff’s office.
Runyan was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a blood draw. While at the hospital, Runyan fled from hospital security and was caught again by police on Rockton Mountain Highway and was housed in the Clearfield County Jail.
A search warrant was executed on his vehicle, resulting in the location of suspected heroin and various drug paraphernalia.
Runyan remains incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $20,000 monetary bail.
He was represented by attorney Jendi Schwab of the public defender’s office. The commonwealth was represented by First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza.