Justin Centra, 41, of Clearfield, received a lengthy prison sentence for sexually assaulting two children and intimidating witnesses.
Centra was sentenced by Judge Paul Cherry to serve a minimum of 18 years and three months and a maximum of 42 years in state prison.
Centra was also deemed to be a sexually violent predator and is required to follow all the requirements under Megan’s Law.
Centra was found guilty at a trial in January of aggravated indecent assault of a child — felony of the first degree, attempted aggravated indecent assault — felony of the first degree, two counts of indecent assault of a child — misdemeanor of the first degree, indecent assault-lack of consent — misdemeanor of the second degree, indecent exposure — misdemeanor of the first degree, three counts of corruption of minors — felonies of the third degree, terroristic threats — misdemeanor of the first degree, 19 counts of intimidation of victim/witness, and 19 counts of intimidation of victim/witness in child abuse cases.
A 12-year-old girl testified that in August of 2020 she was sleeping at a friend’s house when she awoke to Centra inappropriately touching her. He then tried to sexually assault her, but she resisted.
After the allegations came out against Centra, a second victim came forward and said Centra sexually assaulted her six years prior when she was 10 years old.
Soon after being placed in jail, Centra began writing letters to victim number two urging her to tell the District Attorney’s Office that she and victim number one were lying. He also called members of his family and urged them to pressure the girls into recanting their stories.
Victim number two turned over the letters to Clearfield County Children, Youth and Family Services who turned them over to the District Attorney’s Office. Lawrence Township police then obtained the recordings of Centra’s phone calls from the Clearfield County Jail that detailed his efforts to pressure family members to get the girls to change their testimony.
The sentencing occurred on April 1.