Donald John White, 46, of Brockway, who is accused of escaping from the Clearfield County Jail on Memorial Day, is facing new charges of stealing a motorcycle while on the lam.
According to police, on May 30, White and Robert Lee Miller, 51, of Clearfield were inmates at the jail when they were on a work detail outside mowing grass when they stripped off their prison uniforms and fled on foot across U.S. Route 322.
On June 17, White was captured in the Penfield area by the state police and Miller was caught on June 26, hiding in the crawl space in the home of his daughter Amber Dawn Dunsmore and Michael James Folmar along Rut Alley in Clearfield/Lawrence Township.
Both men were charged with escape, a felony of the third degree
Before he was captured, White was accused of stealing a motorcycle.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on June 15, state troopers responded to a residence along Atlantic Avenue in Bigler Township for a report of a stolen motorcycle.
The victim told state police that he was in contact with someone on Facebook going by the name of Naomi Aaron about the sale of the victim’s 2006 Honda CBR1000 motorcycle.
White arrived at his residence in a white Ford Fusion to look at the motorcycle. He asked if he could take a test drive and the victim said he could.
When White didn’t return after 45 minutes, he called police.
Police checked the VIN number on the vehicle White had left at the residence and discovered it was reported stolen by the Ridgway-based state police.
The following day, the state police had the victim look at a photo lineup and he identified White as being the person who stole his motorcycle.
The stolen motorcycle is valued at $5,000.
White is charged with theft by unlawful taking, two counts of receiving stolen property and theft by deception — all of which are felonies of the third degree; and two counts of driving while license is suspended or revoked, two counts of driving without a license, abandoning vehicle, display plate improperly, and driving an unregistered vehicle.
Yesterday, he waived his preliminary hearing on all the charges.
White is being held in the Clearfield County Jail without bail on the escape charge.
Bail is set at $10,000 monetary for the theft case.
White was represented by attorney Ryan Dobo of the public defender’s office. The commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Steven Johnston.