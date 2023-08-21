A Carlisle man accused of burglarizing two camps and stealing a firearm pleaded guilty and was sentenced to jail by Judge Paul E. Cherry yesterday at Colloquy Court.
Forrest James Pierce, 29, pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary — felonies of the first degree, theft by unlawful taking/firearm — felony of the second degree, theft by unlawful taking — misdemeanor of the second degree, and was sentenced to serve a minimum of nine months and a maximum of two years minus one day in the Clearfield County Jail plus five years concurrent probation.
He was also ordered by Cherry to undergo a mental health evaluation and to have no contact with the victims, and pay a total of $500 in fines plus court costs.
According to the affidavits of probable cause, on March 18 state police were dispatched to camp along Mountain View Lane in Gulich Township for a report that a male wearing a black hoodie was observed fleeing the camp.
Upon arrival troopers saw the camp was in disarray and items were strewn about and it appeared someone had rummaged through the camp.
Someone had also left blankets and trash on the floor.
The victim also reported a 22-caliber pistol was stolen from the camp.
On March 22 at 7:50. p.m., two male witnesses contacted the state police.
They said they were checking on a camp on Read Lane in Knox Township when they saw the front door on the lock was broken.
When they entered the camp they saw a male lying on the couch. They said the male told them there were “no trespassing” signs on the camp.
The two witnesses then told him it was OK and they left and called the state police.
Troopers responded at 8:07 p.m. and located Pierce exiting the rear of the camp when they arrived.
Pierce had stolen camouflage pants on him as well as the stolen revolver and stolen blankets from the previous camp.
Pierce admitted to breaking into the camp along Mountain View Lane.