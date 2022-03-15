Convicted murderer Andrew Joseph Callahan, 40, of SCI-Benner, was re-sentenced to serve a minimum of 30 years and a maximum of life in prison by Senior Judge Richard Masson yesterday.
Callahan was 16 years old when he shot his Glendale High School friend, Micah J. Pollock, 15, of Blandburg in the back in Beccaria Township. In 1998 and again at re-trials in 2007 and 2010, he was convicted of criminal homicide-murder of the first degree and was sentenced to mandatory life in prison without parole.
However, in 2017, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Miller v. Alabama that juveniles could not automatically be given mandatory sentences of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
The 30-year minimum sentence means Callahan would be eligible for parole on Nov. 12, 2027.
Callahan’s attorney, Andrew Jay Shubin of State College, argued that Callahan has been a model inmate since 2003 and has done everything possible to rehabilitate himself.
Shubin noted Callahan began taking these steps to better himself in 2004, years before he had any hope of being released from prison. Shubin argued that Callahan should not have to serve any more time in prison.
Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue asked Masson to re-sentence Callahan to life in prison without parole.
Lumadue argued that Callahan is not rehabilitated because after 24 years and three trials, Callahan has yet to acknowledge he intentionally killed Pollock and has always maintained that it was an accident.
However, when he spoke on his own behalf, Callahan read a prepared statement and admitted that he killed Pollock intentionally. He said he didn’t admit this earlier out of fear and selfishness and is admitting it now because Pollock’s family deserves to hear the truth.
“Words cannot express my regret,” Callahan said.
Callahan said he knows there is nothing he can say that would take away the pain that he caused.
“I am disappointed in the decision by the court today to provide the defendant with an avenue to be released from jail,” Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers said in a statement. “The reason life without parole exists is to protect the community from persons that commit heinous murders like Callahan did in 1997, and as punishment for taking another person’s life. I feel for the family of Micah Pollock because justice was not served in this resentencing.”
When Masson announced his sentence, Lumadue objected and said Callahan should at least receive a sentence of 35 years to life as set by statute. However, Masson said that only applies to crimes and convictions after the 2017 ruling and not crimes committed prior to that.
In making his ruling, Masson said he considered the seriousness of the crime and the impact it had on the victim’s family and the community, and balanced that with whether Callahan could be rehabilitated.
Masson said Callahan has demonstrated that he could be rehabilitated and said although he is still giving Callahan a life sentence, he would have the chance to be released from jail. He said after Callahan meets the 30-year minimum sentence, it would be up to the state parole board to determine when Callahan is released.
Following the hearing, Lumadue said the commonwealth is considering asking the court to reconsider the sentence and at least give Callahan a minimum of 35 years in jail.