California man accused of assaulting police officers, resisting arrest and trespassing, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling yesterday at Centralized Court.
Colby Jamison Roa, 27, of Laguna Hills, Calif., is charged with aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injury to designated individuals — felony of the first degree, resisting arrest and simple assault — misdemeanors of the second degree, disorderly conduct — misdemeanor of the third degree, and the summary offenses of criminal trespass, scattering rubbish and public drunkenness.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on June 11 at 11 p.m. Clearfield Regional Police were contacted by an employee of Continental Carbonic. The employee said he was coming back from break when he saw a shirtless male wearing red shorts walking near a private road and the railroad tracks. He said the male appeared to be intoxicated and he was throwing rocks at passing vehicles.
He said employees of Continental Carbonic use the road to get to and from work.
Four police officers arrived on scene and found the suspect. The male failed to obey verbal commands and was taken into custody.
Roa appeared to be highly intoxicated and had the strong odor of alcohol coming from him.
Roa was handcuffed and placed in a patrol vehicle. Once in the vehicle, Roa became irate and began banging his head on the vehicle cage. The vehicle was stopped and the officers attempted to secure Roa so he wouldn’t bang his head off the gate. Roa continued the behavior until they arrived at the Clearfield County Jail.
However, jail staff said they wouldn’t accept Roa until he received medical clearance due to his high level of intoxication. Roa was then transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield.
When they arrived and attempted to bring Roa into the hospital, he began to struggle and tried to pull away. When he was brought inside the hospital Roa fell onto the ground and had to be assisted onto a bed.
Once on the bed, Roa continued to resist and began kicking his legs and kicked one officer in the torso, leaving a footprint on his clothing. Police officers had to hold Roa down as they waited for hospital staff to sedate Roa and he spit in the face of one of the officers.
Roa remains incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail.
Roa was represented by attorney Kenneth W. Pennington of the public defender’s office. The commonwealth was represented by Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan P. Sayers.