Hayden David Hoyt, 23, of Burnside, who is accused of burglarizing a garage in Westover, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before District Judge Jerome Nevling Wednesday at Centralized Court.
Hoyt is charged with burglary/not adapted to overnight accommodation — felony of the second degree; criminal trespass — felony of the third degree; receiving stolen property and theft by unlawful taking — misdemeanors of the first degree.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on April 4, 2018 Punxsutawney-based state police responded to a residence on Church Street in Westover for a report of a burglary, which took place at a two-car detached garage within the last day.
A trooper reported he saw two distinct handprints on the window where entry was made.
The victim said a Dewalt drill charger and battery, a 1/2 inch Dewalt Impact Drill with carry bag, a set of Dewalt drill bits with a total value of $400 were missing from the garage.
The state police forensics unit was called in, which lifted fingerprints from the scene and the fingerprints were matched to Hoyt.
The victim said he know of Hoyt but didn’t know him personally and to his knowledge had never been on his property.
A trooper spoke to Hoyt, who claimed he did not live in the area for two years prior to the incident.
Police also interviewed friends and neighbors of Hoyt’s, as well as Hoyt’s landlord, who verified Hoyt was living nearby on Railroad Street in Westover at the time of the incident.
On Feb. 9, bail was set at $150,000 monetary, which was not posted and Hoyt was incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail. Bail was reduced to $150,000 unsecured on Wednesday and he was released.
Hoyt was represented by attorney Chris Pentz of the public defender’s office. The commonwealth was represented by First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza.