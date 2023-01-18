Trevor Joel Bloom, 40, of West Decatur, who is accused of providing drugs that led to the overdose death of a woman, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James Glass Wednesday at Centralized Court.
Bloom is charged with drug delivery resulting in death — felony of the first degree, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance — ungraded felony, involuntary manslaughter — misdemeanor of the first degree and recklessly endangering another person — misdemeanor of the first degree.
He is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $100,000 monetary bail.
Bloom was represented by attorney Chris Pentz of the public defender’s office. The commonwealth was represented by Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Dec. 21, 2021 at 3:30 a.m. Lawrence Township Police were dispatched to a Coal Hill residence for a cardiac arrest.
Clearfield Borough Police were first to arrive on scene and administered CPR on the victim, Lindsey LaBorde, 36, of Clearfield. The officers said they also administered two doses of NARCAN to the victim.
Clearfield EMS also arrived and began life saving measures on the victim. Also on the scene were two male witnesses, one of which was Bloom.
Police asked Bloom what happened and he said his fiancée, LaBorde, was feeling sick and had a headache all day. Bloom said he has been a heroin user for 20 years and he suggested she snort a line of heroin to make her feel better.
He said LaBorde was not a drug user and he made her a line of heroin as a joke, but didn’t think she would use it.
After he made the line, he went upstairs to play music with the other male witness.
He said he was upstairs for about 20 minutes, and when he returned he found Laborde unresponsive and on the floor. He said he called 911 and began CPR on her.
LaBorde was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for treatment.
Police asked Bloom for a written statement and he refused. He was asked to come to the police station to do a formal interview but he refused and said he was going to the hospital and would do the interview at a later date.
LaBorde passed away at Penn Highlands Clearfield. Bloom was not at the hospital while police were there and it is believed he never went there that night.
On Jan. 3, 2022 police interviewed the other male witness. He said earlier that evening, he and Bloom traveled to a trailer in Wallaceton because Bloom wanted to buy drugs. He said he waited in the car when Bloom went inside and bought drugs from a woman named “B.” The male said he didn’t know the exact location of the trailer.
After leaving the residence, he said they went to the Hyde Unimart to play Skills games before retiring to LaBorde’s residence.
He said he stayed upstairs and Bloom went downstairs with LaBorde.
He said Bloom was downstairs for about 20 minutes before he came upstairs and the two began playing music together.
The male said he suspected Bloom of being under the influence of heroin and believed he had been using all day.
He said Bloom began to nod off, so he took a shower. The witness said he then heard screaming so he left the bathroom and ran towards the screaming. He said he found LaBorde on the floor, unresponsive.
He said Bloom told him to get the NARCAN, but said he couldn’t find it.
The witness said Bloom told him he had made a line for the victim but he said he didn’t see her use it. He said he has seen Bloom use drugs multiple times, stating Bloom usually injects heroin but does not snort it.
He said Bloom told him LaBorde recently began using heroin and he felt guilty because he believes she started using because of him.
Police received the autopsy and toxicology reports on LaBorde and it determined she died of a fentanyl overdose.
Bloom was also interviewed on Jan. 3. During the interview, Bloom insisted LaBorde was not a drug user and this was the first time she used heroin.
He also stated he did go to Wallaceton with the witness, but didn’t buy drugs there. He said he bought the drugs from a male in the Hyde area. When he found LaBorde unresponsive, he said he administered NARCAN and gave her CPR.
Police asked Bloom if he knew the drugs he gave Laborde contained fentanyl, and he said he did as everything has fentanyl in it these days.