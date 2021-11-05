Michael Andrew Blasko, 35, formerly of Clearfield County, was sentenced to state prison by Judge Paul Cherry Tuesday after pleading guilty to aggravated indecent assault.
It was an open plea, meaning the commonwealth and the defendant couldn’t reach an agreement on a minimum sentence, leaving it up to Cherry.
The aggravated indecent assault-victim less than 16 years old is a felony of the second degree, and Cherry sentenced Blasko to serve a minimum of five years and a maximum of 10 years consecutive to all other sentences.
Blasko was also classified as a sexually violent predator and is required to follow all requirements under Megan’s Law.
Blasko was also fined $1 plus costs. He is prohibited from possessing or consuming alcohol or controlled substances without prior permission from the probation department, and he is prohibited from entering any bars and undergo counseling.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Jan. 19, 2018 Clearfield-based state police responded to Bradford Township for a domestic dispute over messages Blasko was sending and receiving with a 14-year-old girl.
The girl was interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center in Clearfield. She said she and Blasko had been in an intimate relationship for more than a year and had encounters on numerous occasions in multiple locations.
She said she could remember the exact dates of eight of the encounters but there were far more than that.
She said one of these encounters occurred on Jan. 8, 2018. She stole a $50 bill from her grandfather and snuck out of her house to meet Blasko.
The victim said she picked him up and she gave him the money.
She said Blasko went to the Minit Mart in Bigler, and Blasko used the money to buy gasoline and Newport cigarettes before going to a remote location where they had a physical encounter in his vehicle.
State police went to the Minit Mart and obtained the receipt dated Jan. 8 at 10:31 p.m., which stated Newport cigarettes and gasoline were purchased with $50 cash.
State police also observed video surveillance at the store showing Blasko pulling up to the gas pumps in a Ford Expedition, entering the store and completing the above purchase.
Blasko’s vehicle was found on Daisy Street in Clearfield, and inside the vehicle the state police found material with DNA that matched Blasko and the girl.
Blasko was being held at the Clearfield County Jail, and jail officials had Blasko’s cell phone. State troopers obtained the cell phone and a Kindle and sent them to the state police computer crime lab.
The lab found numerous explicit messages between the girl and Blasko.
In April of 2019, Blasko was sentenced to serve 15 months to five years in state prison after pleading guilty to the felony charges possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance-methamphetamine and criminal use of a communication facility. He was still incarcerated in state prison when he was sentenced by Cherry on Tuesday.