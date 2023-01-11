A bench warrant was issued against Jerry Willette, 45, of New Bethlehem after he failed to show up for his preliminary hearing yesterday on felony theft and bad checks charges.
Willette is charged with theft by deception-false impression — felony of the third degree; and bad checks — misdemeanor of the first degree.
A hearing was held in absentia and all charges were bound to court by Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Sept. 2, the victim called the Clearfield Borough Police and reported on Aug. 30, he met with Willette at his residence along S. 4th Street about the sale of his 2020 Kawasaki 400Z motorcycle to Willette.
They agreed on a price of $3,500 and Willette gave him $500 in cash, a $500 check and a second check for $2,500.
The victim said the $500 check cleared but he received a call from his bank who said Willette had put a stop payment on the $2,500 check.
The victim said he attempted to contact Willette but he would not respond.
Clearfield Borough police attempted to contact Willette, but were unsuccessful.
Police contacted Chief Robert Malnofsky of the Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department, and he attempted to contact Willette on the address listed on his driver’s license, but was unsuccessful.
On Oct. 14, the victim reported that the certified letter he sent to Willette was returned to him because Willette no longer lived there.