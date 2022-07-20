A bench warrant was issued for a Morrisdale man accused of raping an autistic man after he failed to appear for his preliminary hearing yesterday at Centralized Court before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling.
Keith Allen Billotte, 48, is charged with rape — felony of the first degree; involuntary deviate sexual intercourse/person with mental disability — felony of the first degree; and indecent assault/person with mental disability — misdemeanor of the first degree.
On March 28, the victim told his therapist that Billotte had sexually assaulted him the day before.
The victim was interviewed by a forensic interviewer and the Child Advocacy Center and he said Billotte sexually assaulted him on March 27.