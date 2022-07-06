James Michael Dillen, 28, of Grassflat, who is accused of fleeing from the state police, had a bench warrant issued after he failed to appear for his preliminary hearing yesterday at Centralized Court.
He is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude officer — felony of the third degree; flight to avoid apprehension — misdemeanor of the second degree; possession of a controlled substance and 16 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia — all of which are ungraded misdemeanors; and 13 summary traffic offenses.
The hearing was held in absentia and all charges were bound over to court.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on May 28, at 10:06 a.m. a state trooper attempted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Impala for having an expired registration on Pine Street in Cooper Township.
However, the vehicle failed to stop and made an un-signaled turn onto state Route 53 and went through the red light at the intersection.
The vehicle continued to flee and passed a vehicle in the no passing zone. The vehicle then turned onto School House Road and then drove onto a four-wheeler path toward Winburne Road.
Dillen drove the vehicle into a ditch and fled on foot.
State police were unable to locate Dillen or his passenger, but they were able to verify Dillen’s identity using video security footage at a gas station in Kylertown where Dillen had been prior to the incident.
The vehicle was searched and state police found several items of drug paraphernalia and several buprenorphine pills.