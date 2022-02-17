A bench warrant was issued for Catrina Louise Kubala, 51, of Frenchville, after she failed to appear for her preliminary hearing on felony trespassing and assault charges.
Kubala is charged with criminal trespass — felony of the third degree; simple assault — misdemeanor of the second degree; and harassment — summary offense.
The hearing was held in absentia before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling and all charges were bound over to court. Nevling also requested a bench warrant be issued for her arrest for her failure to appear.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Jan. 11, 2021, at approximately 1:30 a.m. Kubala arrived at a residence along Buck Run Road in Girard Township.
She attempted to gain access by knocking on the door. When no one answered she tried to open the door but it was locked.
She then went to the rear of the residence and entered the residence through unlocked French doors. The female victim was sleeping upstairs but she woke up when she heard Kubala inside the residence.
The victim called 911 and had them on the line for throughout the attack.
The victim went downstairs and confronted Kubala and told her to leave multiple times.
Kubala refused to leave and struck the victim and pushed her to the floor. Kubala then got on top of the victim and struck her in the head multiple times.
The victim was able to push Kubala off her and was able to get outside. The victim went to her vehicle and retrieved her .380 caliber handgun.
Kubala followed her and began kicking the vehicle and ran toward the victim.
The victim fired the gun at Kubala in self defense, causing a slight wound to Kubala’s shoulder. The victim suffered minor scapes and abrasions to her face and neck area.