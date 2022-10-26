A bench warrant was requested for Kevin Michael Swauger, 54, who is charged with felony strangulation, assault and related charges for an alleged incident involving a female. Swauger failed to appear for his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James Glass yesterday at Centralized Court.
Swauger is charged with strangulation — felony of the second degree; terroristic treats — misdemeanor of the first degree; simple assault — misdemeanor of the second degree; and harassment. A hearing was held in absentia and Glass bound over all charges to court.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Dec. 31, at 8:23 p.m. state troopers responded to a residence along Hickory Street in Coalport for a domestic incident.
The female victim reported that Swauger was harassing her and began arguing with her. She said he then punched and slapped her several times in the face.
He then got on top of her and used two hands two apply pressure on her neck, causing her to twice lose consciousness.
He also told her he was going to dig a hole and bury her in it. She said she was able to flee the residence and contact police.
Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers represented the commonwealth at the hearing.