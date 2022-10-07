Robert Jeffery Bailor, 49, of Clearfield, who stabbed a man multiple times in Hyde, was found guilty of attempted murder but mentally ill at a jury trial before President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman.
The jury deliberated for about 20 minutes before rendering its verdict.
The guilty but mentally ill verdict carries the same sentence as a guilty verdict except a hearing will be held to determine Bailor’s treatment. Bailor would then be sent to a secure mental health facility and once that treatment is completed, Bailor would finish his sentence in state prison, Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers said.
With this verdict, Bailor is looking at a sentence of 20 to 40 years in state prison, Sayers said.
Sayers represented the commonwealth at the trial.
According to testimony at trial, in 2020, Bailor approached the victim at Sheetz in Clearfield and said he was going to “get him.” The victim said he didn’t know Bailor and didn’t know what the incident was about.
He said Bailor began stalking him, and he would see Bailor’s van driving around the block near his house. On Aug. 24, 2020, the victim returned to his home along Clarendon Avenue in Hyde when Bailor suddenly ran across the road screaming. Bailor ran up to the victim and stabbed him multiple times in the torso and neck before fleeing in a van.
The victim was able to drive himself to Penn Highlands Clearfield where he was flown by helicopter to UPMC Altoona for treatment.
The victim said he received five surgeries and was in the hospital for two weeks.
A few hours after the victim got to the hospital, Bailor arrived at Penn Highlands Clearfield to seek treatment for a cut on his hand. When Bailor was interviewed by the state police, he denied stabbing the victim and said the victim was “hypnotizing” him. He also told the state police he cut his hand making a shelter in the woods. He later admitted that was a lie and said he didn’t know how he cut his hand.
State police found two knives in Bailor’s van and one on his person when he went to the hospital. DNA testing by the state police crime lab found the victim’s blood on a hunting knife found in Bailor’s van but didn’t find Bailor’s blood on the knife. Bailor’s DNA was found on the pocket knife and on Bailor’s blood splattered clothes. The victim’s DNA was not found on Bailor’s clothing or pocket knife.
Bailor’s mother also testified that approximately a month before the incident, Bailor told her to “watch the newspapers.”
Bailor’s attorney Joshua Maines of Clearfield argued that the commonwealth didn’t prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Bailor committed the stabbing, saying the victim’s memory could have been clouded by the trauma of the attack. He also said the lack of Bailor’s blood on the hunting knife disproves the commonwealth’s theory that Bailor cut his hand while stabbing the victim.
Maines argued that even if the jury believes Bailor committed the stabbing, the jury should still find Bailor not guilty due to mental insanity. Maines noted that a forensic psychiatrist employed by the state concluded Bailor suffered from schizophrenia and was suffering from hallucinations that persisted at least until March of this year when she last examined him, despite Bailor receiving medication.
However, during his closing arguments, Maines argued that Bailor knew what he was doing, and his stalking of the victim and telling his mother to watch the newspapers shows premeditation and planning. Bailor fleeing the scene and lying to the police show that although he was mentally ill, he did not meet the legal requirements for not guilty due to insanity. Maines asked the jury to find Bailor guilty due to mental illness on all the charges.
Bailor was found guilty due to mental illness on the charges of criminal attempt-criminal homicide, aggravated assault — felony of the first degree, aggravated assault — felony of the second degree, terroristic threats — misdemeanor of the first degree and simple assault — misdemeanor of the second degree.
Following the trial, Sayers told the media he was pleased with the verdict and said the trial went as planned.
He also thanked the lead investigator Trp. Matthew Peacock, the state troopers and the Lawrence Township police officers for their hard work during the investigation.