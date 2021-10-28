Denny Bailey’s ex-girlfriend took the stand yesterday in the third day of his trial that is underway at Clearfield County Courthouse for allegedly kidnapping and murdering Chase Anderson, 19, of Curwensville in 2017.
According to the commonwealth, on Aug. 14, 2017, Bailey and Kenja Kasheem Tew, 22, of Glen Richey, allegedly lured Anderson into a wooded area in the Bailey Settlement area of Pike Township under the false pretense of an illicit drug pickup — and allegedly stabbed him to death. Anderson’s body was later burned to cover up the crime.
Chantell Demi, 30, testified that she had accepted a plea deal where she would plead guity to aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy-aggravated assault, arson and other charges on the condition she testifies truthfully and would serve a minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in prison.
She said in June of 2017, she and Bailey became involved in a romantic relationship and later that month, she moved in with him in his mobile home in Woodland. She said Bailey could be intelligent and charming, and said they were mutually obsessed with each other. But she said Bailey could also be controlling, manipulative and jealous.
She said she and Bailey were abusing drugs daily, mostly methamphetamine, but they also used opiates, fentanyl and marijuana. She said methamphetamine makes one extremeley energetic and they often wouldn’t sleep at all for days.
She said Anderson was on the same baseball team as her younger brother, and she knew him for some time. She said Anderson worked for Bailey as a driver because Bailey didn’t have a driver’s license.
She said Bailey was selling methamphetamine and Anderson would drive him to drug deals as well as to doctor’s appointments.
Anderson was good friends with Tew and the two were often together, and the four of them would often use drugs together at the residence in Woodland.
She said Anderson’s mother had thrown him out of her house because he was using drugs, and he was living with his uncle. But that arrangement wasn’t working out so Demi told Anderson that her mother had recently moved out of her apartment in Clearfield, and suggested he stay there. Anderson and Tew moved into the apartment.
However, a tenant turned them in and when the police arrived, Anderson told them that Demi had given him permission to be there. Demi said she was upset that he told the police that information, and was worried that she would get in trouble because it wasn’t her apartment and she didn’t have the authority to give them permission to use it.
After he was caught by police, she said Anderson asked for a ride so she picked him up and brought him home in Woodland. Because Anderson had nowhere else to go, she asked Bailey if he could stay with them and he agreed.
She said she thought herself like a big sister to Anderson and was trying to help him out and she had nicknamed him “my baby.”
Demi said Bailey was jealous of their relationship and he was upset because Anderson had “snitched” on her and was worried that he might “snitch” on him about his drug deals.
She said Bailey had survelliance cameras in every room in the trailer except the bathroom and when Anderson was staying with them, surveillance cameras recorded Anderson poking his head through their bedroom door, watching her and Bailey in a private moment.
She said she was upset at this, but she said Anderson was acting like a typical 19-year-old. But she said Bailey was furious.
Because of these things, she said Bailey came up with a plan where he and Tew would take Anderson into the woods outside of Clearfield in the Bailey Settlement area under the pretense of picking up some drugs. Tew would then grab Anderson, they would tie Anderson up and beat him up, and then leave him in the woods to scare him.
The night of Aug. 14, 2017, Bailey, Tew and Anderson left as planned. She said Bailey and Tew returned sometime between 3 and 4 a.m. and she said Bailey was covered in blood. She said he had so much blood on him she could smell it. Tew had blood on him, too. When she saw them she knew Anderson was dead.
When they entered the residence, Bailey began giving them commands. She said he told Tew to take off his clothes so he could burn them and he told her to spray Tew down with bleach. She said Bailey put his and Tew’s clothes in a garbage bag and took them outside to burn while she sprayed down Tew with a spray bottle of bleach bathroom cleaner in the shower.
After she was done with Tew, she sprayed Bailey down. They then removed everything from the bathroom and burned it. They also sprayed down everything in the bathroom with bleach.
She said they were burning items throughout the night and into the next morning.
When she asked Bailey what happened, he told her not to ask any questions about it and if she did he would kill her.
She said Tew was almost catatonic and wasn’t saying anything. After she sprayed him down, she gave him a change of clothes and he went into a bedroom and went to sleep.
On Aug. 24, 2017, which was her birthday, she said she asked Bailey if Anderson had suffered, and he said that he did suffer and told her he had left “her baby” on the hill.
During cross examination, Bailey’s court appointed attorney, Joe Ryan of Rynoldsville, asked if she had accepted an earlier plea where she would plead guilty to criminal homicide and would serve 20-40 years in prison, but that plea was withdrawn — and she accepted a new plea where the criminal homicide charge would be dropped and she would serve 15-30 years. Demi said this was correct.
Ryan asked her how many times has she spoken to the police about the incident, and Demi said she wasn’t sure, perhaps eight times. Ryan then asked how many versions of her story did she tell the police, and Demi said she told the police something different every time she spoke to them, but said she was telling the truth now on witness stand.
During re-direct, First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza asked Demi why she continued to lie to the police after she was arrested, and she said she was still in love with Bailey and thought he would protect her.
The trial is scheduled to last six more days.
Bailey is charged with criminal homicide, conspiracy-criminal homicide, aggravated assault, conspiracy-aggravated assault, kidnapping, conspiracy-kidnapping, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, tamper with evidence and abuse of a corpse.