Denny Bailey, 41, of Woodland, who is accused of kidnapping and murdering Chase Anderson, 19, of Curwensville in 2017, took the stand in his own defense yesterday on the seventh day of his trial.
On Aug. 14, 2017, Bailey, along with Kenja Kasheem Tew of Glen Richey, are accused of luring Chase Anderson, 19, into a wooded area of Bailey Settlement in Pike Township under the false pretense of an illicit drug pickup. Once there, Bailey allegedly stabbed Anderson to death. The two then returned to Bailey’s residence in Woodland, where they and Bailey’s former girlfriend Chantell Demi burned their clothes and washed themselves down with bleach.
Bailey testified that he was a methamphetamine dealer and he hired Anderson to drive him around and to do odd jobs at his house.
He said at first Anderson lived with his uncle in Clearfield but in early August 2017 his uncle threw him out and after talking it over with Demi, they offered to let him stay at their residence in Woodland.
After a few days, or maybe a week, Bailey said he told Anderson he had to move out. Bailey said he was angry with Anderson because he had surveillance cameras inside his home and he saw surveillance video of Anderson listening in on Demi and Bailey being intimate in the bedroom.
Bailey then discussed circumstances behind Anderson and New living in a vacant apartment without permission, and Anderson later admitting to police that the pair had taken up residence there.
Bailey said he wasn’t upset by this development with the police, but Tew was enraged and said this is the third time Anderson had snitched on him.
Bailey testified that Tew was so angry he wanted to beat up Anderson. He said he and Demi got in between them to stop the fight. Because he sold methamphetamine out of his home, Bailey said he didn’t want any commotion at his residence and told Demi drive Anderson and Tew downtown and drop them off.
Bailey said he stayed at the trailer with his twin five-year-old children and Demi’s young daughter, who were staying with them.
He said Demi was gone for several hours and didn’t return until 4 a.m. or so on Aug. 14.
When they returned, Bailey testified that Tew and Demi were covered in blood and Demi had a cut on her left forearm.
Bailey testified he tended to Demi’s wound and she told him that she took Anderson and Tew up to a remote location in Bailey Settlement for them to fight and during the fight, Tew stabbed Anderson in the chest four times. He said Demi told him she tried to get in between Anderson and Tew, and Tew accidentally cut her with the knife.
After he stabbed Anderson, Tew then told her to get some gasoline out of the vehicle and threatened to kill her if she didn’t. She said she got the gasoline and he used it to burn a thorn bush that the two had fallen into while fighting.
Demi and New then returned to Bailey’s residence. Once they came home Bailey said he burned Demi and Tew’s clothes and sprayed down both of them with bleach. He also wiped down the bathroom, hallway and the vehicle with bleach.
He said Demi and Tew went out back and buried the weapons somewhere but he didn’t know where.
After talking to Demi, he realized they had left evidence at the site so he went back alone to collect them. He said Demi used Google maps to drop a pin on where Anderson was killed and used it to find Anderson’s body. Once he found Anderson’s body he removed the plastic bags that Tew had placed on top of him, and several cigarette buts and a lighter he had found, took them back home and burned them.
He said he went alone because Demi and Tew were too tired to do so.
Bailey said he went back three or four times in the following days to get rid of any evidence and burn the thorn bush because it could have Demi’s blood on it.
He said he put gasoline in water bottles and carried them up the hill and used it to burn the bush. He said it took several tries before he was able to burn the bush.
Bailey said he was lying when he told police that he and Tew took Anderson into the woods to beat him up, a struggle ensued and Anderson threw him into the thorn bush and Tew stabbed Anderson to protect Demi because he was in love with her.
And he said Demi and Tew had buried the knives in the woods behind the trailer, not him, and he didn’t know where they were buried until Demi wrote him a note while he was in jail, informing him where the knives were buried.
He then told police that he buried the knives and showed police where they were to protect Demi.
Bailey’s court appointed attorney, Joe Ryan of Reynoldsville, asked him about his son’s testimony stating he saw Demi pulling thorns out of him in August of 2017. Bailey said several weeks after Anderson’s murder, he was high on methamphetamine and he jumped out of a vehicle and ran into a large thorn bush.
During cross-examination, First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza asked if he used methamphetamine in his home while he and Demi’s children were there and he said he did.
She also asked why he let Tew in the home with his children after he murdered Anderson and Bailey replied by saying he wouldn’t be winning any parenting awards.
Nedza also showed him a letter he wrote Demi telling her about how he was with Tew on the hill when Anderson was killed. And asked him why he would tell a similar story in phone calls to his mother and his ex-wife and Bailey said it was all a ruse to protect Demi.
Nedza asked Bailey if he loved Demi so much, why was he regularly communicating with his ex-girlfriend while he was in jail and telling her that he loved her and wanted to marry her and Bailey said he did so for “entertainment” purposes.
President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman told the jury that closing arguments by the defense and commonwealth would occur this morning and he would instruct them on the law afterwards. The jury will then begin deliberations and barring unforeseen circumstances, the trail should end tomorrow.