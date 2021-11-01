Day five of the trial of Denny Scott Bailey, 41, of Woodland, who is accused of kidnapping and murdering Chase Anderson, 19, of Curwensville in 2017, was postponed because of illness.
President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman said one of the attorneys was ill with what was believed to be a stomach flu.He said there would be no proceedings on Monday and sent the jury home.
Ammerman did not say which attorney was ill.
Ammerman said the trial is scheduled to last through Friday but they are ahead of schedule and they are not in danger of the trial lasting past Friday.
Bailey is charged with criminal homicide, conspiracy-criminal homicide, aggravated assault, conspiracy-aggravated assault, kidnapping, conspiracy-kidnapping, simple assalt, recklessly endangering another person, tamper with evidence and abuse of a corpse.