Jurors heard more versions of events surrounding the murder of Chase Anderson in 2017 at day four of the Denny Bailey kidnapping and murder trial yesterday at the Clearfield County Courthouse.
Bailey is charged with criminal homicide, conspiracy-criminal homicide, aggravated assault, conspiracy-aggravated assault, kidnapping, conspiracy-kidnapping, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, tamper with evidence and abuse of a corpse.
According to the commonwealth, on Aug. 14, 2017, Bailey and Kenja Kasheem Tew of Glen Richey allegedly lured Anderson into a wooded area in the Bailey Settlement area of Pike Township under the false pretense of an illicit drug pickup — and allegedly stabbed him to death. Anderson’s body was later burned to cover up the crime.
They then returned to Bailey’s home in Woodland where Tew, Bailey and Bailey’s girlfriend Chantell Demi burned their clothes and washed down with bleach to cover up the evidence.
Tew, 26, testified yesterday that he and Anderson were good friends and were often together. He said Anderson introduced him to Bailey after the Clearfield County Fair in August of 2017. He said Bailey was a drug dealer and he was going to pay he and Anderson to accompany him on drug deals to provide security.
The day of Anderson’s murder, Tew said he was at Bailey’s residence in Woodland with Demi, Anderson and Bailey when Bailey pulled him aside and showed him surveillance video footage inside of his residence of Anderson listening in on Bailey and Demi in the bedroom during a private moment and a video of Anderson badmouthing Bailey in his home.
He said Bailey felt Anderson was disrespecting him in his own home, and Bailey said he wanted to scare Anderson. Tew said Bailey told him they were going to take Anderson into the woods for a drug pickup. Once they were at the location, Bailey asked him to put Anderson in a chokehold so he could talk to him.
Tew said he told Bailey he didn’t want to because Anderson was his friend. He said Bailey asked him several more times to do it. Once he pulled out a revolver and said maybe he would just shoot Anderson then.
He said Bailey then offered him money to put Anderson in a chokehold and he agreed.
While they were at the residence, Bailey, Demi and Anderson used methamphetamine in the bedroom, but Tew said he did not.
During the night, Tew said they left the residence in Bailey’s Ford Explorer and drove to an abandoned trailer where they parked and walked into the woods. Tew said Anderson was holding a machete, he (Tew) had a pocket knife and Bailey had a knife in a sheath on his belt. Sometime when they were walking, Bailey ended up with the machete. He said Anderson either gave it to him or Bailey took it, but he wasn’t sure.
When they were in the clearing, Bailey ordered him to grab Anderson, which he did. Bailey then used some brass knuckles to punch Anderson hard in the face. Tew said he didn’t know brass knuckles would be involved and let Anderson go. He said Bailey and Anderson fell to the ground fighting in a briar bush.
He said Bailey then let Anderson go. Anderson stood up, and Tew said he could see Anderson’s throat had been slashed twice. Anderson then fell to the ground on his stomach. Bailey then started stabbing Anderson in the back with the machete.
Tew said Bailey then ordered him to stab Anderson, and if he didn’t, he would kill him. Tew said he then stabbed Bailey in the shoulder three times.
Once Anderson stopped moving, Bailey tried to get him to lift Anderson’s body up to hide it. But Tew said he broke his wrist a few weeks before and couldn’t do it, so Bailey dragged the body to the edge of the field.
Bailey brought a bottle with gasoline in it, and he dumped the gasoline on Anderson’s body and lit it.
Bailey then ran down the hill towards the vehicle, and Tew said he followed him. They got in the SUV and Bailey drove them back to his residence in Woodland. Along the way Bailey yelled repeatedly “rookie mistakes.”
Once back at Bailey’s trailer, they burned their clothes and Demi sprayed he and Bailey down with bleach in a spray bottle. Demi also gave him a change of clothes and some flip flops to wear.
First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza asked Tew if the commonwealth had offered him a plea deal for him to plead guilty to murder of the second degree, criminal conspiracy-murder in the second degree, aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy-aggravated assault, abuse of a corpse and criminal conspiracy-abuse of a corpse and would serve 20-40 years in prison but he must testify truthfully at trial.
Tew said this is correct but said he hasn’t decided yet whether or not to take the plea deal.
During cross examination, Bailey’s court appointed attorney Joe Ryan of Reynoldsville asked Tew if he gave significantly differing stories when he was interviewed by police. Tew admitted he did.
The commonwealth also played an audio recording Bailey had with the state police on Oct. 19, 2017. During this interview, Bailey claimed Tew and Bailey took Anderson into the woods and he stayed at home. He said Demi and Tew were upset with Anderson for mentioning their names to police in a burglary investigation.
He said Demi, Tew and Anderson were gone for a long time. When Tew and Demi returned home covered in blood, he helped them get cleaned up and burn their clothing. He said he did so because he was in love with Demi and didn’t want her to go to jail.
He said Demi told him that Tew had stabbed Bailey in the chest and set his body on fire.
In earlier interviews with police, Bailey said he and Tew took Anderson into the woods to beat him up and leave him there to scare him.
When Tew grabbed Anderson, Bailey said he punched Anderson in the face with brass knuckles. Anderson was able to get away from Tew, and he said Anderson threw him into a briar bush, sticking him all over with thorns. Tew then stabbed Anderson in the chest three or four times before setting his body on fire.
When asked by Trp. Dave Patrick why his story changed, Bailey said in the earlier interviews he was trying to protect Demi and said she was manipulating him.
Wednesday, Dr. Dennis Dirkmaat, professor of anthropology and forensic science at Mercyhurst University, testified judging by the injuries to Anderson’s bones he was stabbed at least 26 times in the back area and he had suffered a broken nose.
On Thursday, Bailey’s 9-year-old son testified in August of 2017 he was at his father’s residence and saw Demi remove a large amount of thorns from his father’s body.
The trial is scheduled to last five more days.